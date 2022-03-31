Powers (Photo: Christy Ivie)

MESSINA TOURING GROUP (MTG) has promoted RACHEL POWERS from Dir./Marketing to VP, a role in which she will lead tour marketing and promotion for EMI RECORDS artist ERIC CHURCH and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WMN's BLAKE SHELTON. POWERS has been with MTG for eight years, and has had previous tour marketing success with both Country stars.

“RACHEL has been an incredible leader within our company and is so deserving of this promotion,” said MTG CEO LOUIS MESSINA. “Her marketing expertise is key to the success of our tours, and she adds immense value to the both the artists she works with and our internal team at MTG daily.”

