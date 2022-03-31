International Awards

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) recently awarded four of its 2021 CMA INTERNATIONAL AWARDS in SYDNEY and LONDON. AUSTRALIAN Promoter MICHAEL CHUGG of CHUGG ENTERTAINMENT was given the “ROB POTTS International Live Music Advancement Award” via video message by MORGAN EVANS (whose longtime manager was award namesake POTTS), CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO JOHN ESPOSITO and AUSTRALIAN Country artist CASEY BARNES.

In LONDON, ABSOLUTE RADIO COUNTRY U.K. broadcaster BAYLEN LEONARD was awarded the “International Country Broadcaster Award,” ABSOLUTE RADIO COUNTRY Program Mgr. RICKY MARSHALL was presented with the “WESLEY ROSE International Media Achievement Award,” and U.K. Country duo THE SHIRES received the “JEFF WALKER Global Country Artist Award” during C2C weekend in LONDON.

TRAHERN presented LEONARD and MARSHALL with their awards on stage at the CMA Songwriters Series event on MARCH 10th, and THE SHIRES were presented with their award at a CMA-hosted reception the next day.

“The CMA International Awards honor some of the many individuals that we are proud to know and work with in our international Country community,” said CMA VP/International Relations and Development MILLY OLYKAN. “As Country music continues to develop and expand its audiences around the world, we could not do what we do without the work and resources these individuals put in to build and promote Country music in their market. We are grateful for their continued support and thrilled to honor them with these awards.”

