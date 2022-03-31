Capitol & TDE Partner To Launch Doechii

CAPITOL RECORDS has announced a key partnership with independent label TOP DAWG ENTERTAINMENT to present artist DOECHII, the TAMPA-based rapper/singer/dancer/genre-disruptor/fashionista who has dominated the internet since the release of her unwaveringly original EPs – 2020’s OH THE PLACES YOU’LL GO and 2021’s BRA-LESS – and the single “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” which has generated over 32 million streams on SPOTIFY alone. The announcement follows last week’s release of DOECHII’s debut TDE track, “Persuasive,” which was produced by KAL BANKS (ISAIAH RASHAD, J. COLE, SIR) and executive produced by ANTHONY "TOP DAWG" TIFFITH.

DOECHII says, “The legacy of CAPITOL and TDE continues with me and my fans…and the legacy of my music starts right here, right now.”

Founder/TOP DAWG ENTERTAINMENT, ANTHONY “TOP DAWG” TIFFITH added, “TOP DAWG ENTERTAINMENT is excited to partner with CAPITOL RECORDS to provide a platform for DOECHII to fulfill her artistic ambitions. DOECHII’s energy is contagious and, together with CAPITOL, we’re committed to helping her share her gifts with the world.”

Chair & CEO, CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP, MICHELLE JUBELIRER said, “The first time I heard DOECHII’s music, I experienced that incredible chill-inducing feeling that I live for, as both a music executive and music fan. That feeling has only grown deeper as I’ve gotten to know this amazing young artist and heard more of what she’s been creating in the studio. It’s a real honor to be partnering with Top Dawg and TDE as we work to introduce Doechii to audiences around the world and help her develop into the global superstar we know that she’ll become.”

