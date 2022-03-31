Starts Monday

Historian JON MEACHAM and C13ORIGINALS' SHINING CITY AUDIO podcast partnership is debuting a nerw short-form daily history podcast. "REFLECTIONS OF HISTORY" will start MONDAY (3/4) with an episode on the anniversary of NATO.

“I’m glad to have the opportunity to reflect on the past and offer a quick look back at the interesting and important–and sometimes both–things that happened on a given date,” said MEACHAM. “I’m honored to be working with the C13ORIGINALS team to bring this series to life.”

“To be able to hear a daily history lesson from JON MEACHAM is something very special, period,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “We’re incredibly proud of the continued expansion of the SHINING CITY AUDIO slate, and creating these impactful projects with JON.”

« see more Net News