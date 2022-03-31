Station Of The Year Finalists Announced

Christian Music Broadcasters' (CMB) has released its list of finalists for "Station of The Year." The award will be presented at MOMENTUM 2022 during the CMB Awards dinner on FRIDAY, JUNE 3rd, in ORLANDO. The stations who made the list did so for their commitment to excellence and dedication to serving their communities. Click here for the full list of finalists.

« see more Net News