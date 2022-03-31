Sawyerr

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) has promoted DANI SAWYERR to Dir./A&R for UMPG UK, effective immediately. Based in LONDON, SAWYERR will continue reporting to MIKE MCCORMACK, Managing Dir./UMPG UK. SAWYERR joined UMPG in JANUARY 2013 and previously served as A&R Manager. He currently serves as publishing A&R for UMPG songwriters and artists, including HOLLY HUMBERSTONE, S1MBA, SHOBEATZ and NOIZU, as well as being an A&R link to music publishing partners such as TAP.

MCCORMACK said: “DANI deserves this promotion based on the success he’s had over the past few years. He’s always been a diligent and very selective A&R, only backing what he 100% believes in, and is a respected and well-liked member of the creative team.”

SAWYERR added, “It’s been an honour to be part of such an incredible company. UMPG always puts songwriters first and continues to set the highest standards as a leader in the music industry. Thank you to MIKE MCCORMACK for his support, and, of course, to our amazing songwriters who I am very grateful to work with. I am extremely excited for this next chapter.”





