Several sources are reporting that THE ACADEMY never officially asked WILL SMITH to leave the OSCAR ceremony after the incident on stage with CHRIS ROCK. Multiple sources told VARIETY that the KING RICHARD star was not formally told to leave by a member of THE ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCES, even as ACADEMY PRES. DAVID RUBIN and CEO DAWN HUDSON decided they wanted him gone. OSCARS director WILL PACKER reportedly personally told SMITH that he and the production “officially” wanted him to stay. That report directly contradicts a statement from THE ACADEMY WEDNESDAY (3/30) that said SMITH refused to leave the theater when asked.

According to VARIETY, the description of events reportedly doesn’t sit well with a few individuals with knowledge of the situation minutes following SMITH slapping ROCK on stage for insulting his wife with a joke. They claim that some ACADEMY members expressed that they wanted SMITH removed, but they also say that no formal or explicit request was ever made. Another person familiar with THE ACADEMY said that SMITH was asked to leave by an on-site representative. That call was made by RUBIN and HUDSON, who, a source says, asked for SMITH to leave the show instead of remaining in the auditorium for the rest of the telecast.

VARIETY also reported sources said show producer WILL PACKER was the key to SMITH remaining in his seat. In the roughly 30 minutes following SMITH’s attack on ROCK, before the award for best actor was presented, PACKER walked out into the orchestra and conferred with SMITH, according to two witnesses. PACKER said that he and the production “officially” wanted SMITH to stay for the remainder of the show, according to one of the witnesses. Another source close to PACKER denied that the producer urged SMITH to remain. Read the full story here.





