Woj, Schefter

ESPN has signed Senior NBA Insider ADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI and Senior NFL Insider ADAM SCHEFTER to new multi-year extensions.

WOJNAROWSKI, who hosts "THE WOJ POD" podcast for ESPN AUDIO and appears on the TV networks' NBA shows, has been with ESPN since 2017 and previously worked at YAHOO! SPORTS, the BERGEN RECORD, the FRESNO BEE, and the WATERBURY (CT) REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN. SC, is a former NFL NETWORK commentator and DENVER BRONCOS beat reporter for the ROCKY MOUNTAIN NEWS and DENVER POST.

“Millions of NBA fans rely daily on Woj’s distinctive insight and perspective,” said Chairman JIMMY PITARO. “He’s accessible to fans through so many ESPN touch points and his tenacity, dedication and presence on social media provide added connectivity. We are thrilled to continue to showcase his exceptional work well into the future.”

WOJNAROWSKI added, “I’m eager to continue working with a remarkable group of colleagues and grateful for ESPN’s relentless commitment to newsgathering and reporting.”

On SCHEFTER, PITARO said, “The news cycle on the NFL has become a non-stop, year-round enterprise, and no one is more dialed in than ADAM. Thanks to his tireless work ethic and skill, ADAM is constantly delivering the latest information to NFL fans who can’t get enough. He has a profound impact on ESPN shows as well as in the social media space, and we are excited to have him continue to call ESPN home for many years to come.”

SCHEFTER said, “Covering the most popular sport in the UNITED STATES for the leading sports media company has been a dream combination. Every day, at each show and event, I am surrounded by the best teammates -- producers, directors, researchers, production staff, and so many more – who elevate everyone around them. I love my job, feel blessed to continue and thank ESPN and JIMMY PITARO for their consistent faith in me.”

« see more Net News