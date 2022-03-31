Summer 2022 Tour Dates Announced

DEAD & COMPANY have announced their 2022 Summer Tour which kicks off JUNE 11th in LOS ANGELES at DODGER STADIUM and runs through JULY, with a two-night stand at CITI FIELD, home of the NEW YORK METS, on JULY 15th and JULY 16th. MICKEY HART, BILL KREUTZMANN, JOHN MAYER, and BOB WEIR, with OTEIL BURBRIDGE and JEFF CHIMENTI will embark on the band’s seventh tour since forming in 2015.

The tour will also include two nights in the BAY AREA at SHORELINE AMPHITHEATER (JUNE 13th & 14th), two nights at UC BOULDER’s FOLSOM FIELD (JUNE 17th & 18th), two nights at the iconic WRIGLEY FIELD in CHICAGO (JUNE 24th & 25th), a night at GILLETTE STADIUM in FOXBOROUGH, MA (JULY 2nd), and a night at CITIZENS BANK PARK in PHILADELPHIA (JULY 10th), before wrapping up with epic shows at CITI FIELD in NEW YORK (JULY 15th & JULY 16th).

DEAD & COMPANY and Activist continue their work with longtime sustainability partner REVERB to reduce the tour's environmental footprint and engage fans to take action for people and the planet. The band will also build upon their successful climate action initiatives with REVERB’s MUSIC CLIMATE REVOLUTION campaign on this year’s tour. In 2021, DEAD & COMPANY helped fund several global projects that collectively eliminated five-times more greenhouse gas pollution than created by touring, including fan travel.

To ensure fans get tickets directly in their hands, Fan Registration is now available until SUNDAY, APRIL 3rd at 12p (PT), through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. The Verified Fan Presale begins Tuesday, April 5th at 10a local through THURSDAY, APRIL 7th at 10p local venue time. Click here for the full list of dates.





