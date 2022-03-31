Shortlist

The NEW YORK FESTIVALS RADIO AWARDS has announced its shortlist for the 2022 honors, with nominees from 24 countries across 14 categories. The U.K. led all nations with 75 nominees, followed by the U.S. with 57, IRELAND with 56, and CANADA with 35.

The BBC, CBC, CBS NEWS RADIO, NBC NEWS, SIRIUSXM, WONDERY, BLOOMBERG, COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, RELIGION OF SPORTS, SKY NEWS RADIO, AUSTRALIA's ABC, RTÉ, DEUTSCHE WELLE, and MEDIACORP were among companies garnering spots on the shortlist.

Winners will be announced at the NEW YORK FESTIVALS 2022 STORYTELLERS GALA virtual event on APRIL 26th. See the complete list here.

