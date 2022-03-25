Hawkins (Photo: Joe Seer/Shutterstock.com)

CBS is reporting they will honor the memory of FOO FIGHTERS drummer TAYLOR HAWKINS, who died on MARCH 25th at the age of 50, on the GRAMMY AWARDS SUNDAY NIGHT (4/3). They are still working on a plan.

CBS EVP/Specials, Music and Live Events JACK SUSSMAN told VARIETY, "We will honor his memory in some way. We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We're patient. We'll be planning right up until the very end."

Prior to the tragedy, the FOO FIGHTERS were scheduled to perform at this year's show, where they are up for three trophies. It is still unknown whether members of the group will take part in the tribute.

On TUESDAY, DAVE GROHL, PAT SMEAR, CHRIS SHIFLETT, NATE MENDEL and RAMI JAFFEE announced they would be canceling all upcoming tour dates in order to grieve and heal (NET NEWS 3/29).

HAWKINS died on MARCH 25th in BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA, just before the FOO FIGHTERS were scheduled to take the stage at the FESTIVAL ESTÉREO PICNIC musical festival. Local authorities said an ambulance was dispatched to his hotel after he complained of chest pains, and paramedics' attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. Click here to read more from PEOPLE.

