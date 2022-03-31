NuYork

SUMMITMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WBHJ (95.7 JAMZ)/BIRMINGHAM PD/middays NUYORK is bringing her show hosting skills to the Metaverse with THE JUS NIK SHOW on ALTPACEVR.

NUYORK's first, THE JUS NIK SHOW, features ROY WOOD JR., from THE DAILY SHOW, and actor CHASE ANTHONY.

THE JUS NIK SHOW airs on ALTSPACEVR on SUNDAY, APRIL 3 at 8:30 EDT. You can find the show using "SLE248" as the event code or visit the JUS NIK world code SHD677.

