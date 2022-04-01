Legacy Artists Program Revealed

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has announced that the company would waive unrecouped balances for legacy artists. SONY MUSIC and WARNER MUSIC GROUP had previously announced it would be doing the same. UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP published its 2021 Annual Report and set its agenda for its upcoming 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on MAY 12.

UMG's new Legacy Artists Program for qualifying recording artists and songwriters was confirmed, as well as initiatives on: artist welfare; climate change; and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; among other subjects.

UMG has initiated a new worldwide goodwill program for certain legacy featured recording artists and songwriters with unrecouped balances. By not applying their unrecouped advances to royalty statements for any period beginning JANUARY 1, 2022, eligible creators and their immediate heirs who have not received any payments since JANUARY 1, 2000, will begin receiving royalties, subject to certain conditions. UMG will contact eligible artists and songwriters within the coming months.

UMG’s artist support programs date back more than 20 years to the creation of the MOTOWN/UMG FUND to provide financial assistance to recording artists (and their surviving spouses) who were affiliated with UMG or any of its wholly-owned labels for health, welfare and medical purposes.

Also noted, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP's Board nominated WILLIAM A. ACKMAN, NICOLE AVANT, CYRILLE BOLLORÉ and SHERRY LANSING as new Directors.

