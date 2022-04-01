PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES radio analyst LARRY ANDERSEN will further cut back his workload this season, the team announced THURSDAY (3/31). "L.A.," the former major league pitcher who joined SCOTT FRANZKE to call PHILLIES games in 1998, had called only home games since 2018; this season, he will cut that number in half again, with a schedule of 40 of the club's 81 home games, primarily on weekends. The recently introduced rotation of road game analysts, MICHAEL BOURN, CHAD DURBIN, ERIK KRATZ, and KEVIN STOCKER, will handle the additional 41 home games along with all road games.

“After 50 years in the game, LARRY has decided that he would like to have more personal time to enjoy life outside of baseball,” said PHILLIES EVP DAVID BUCK. “This was a tough, emotional decision for LARRY, but we are happy that he has chosen to continue calling weekend games in PHILADELPHIA.”

“The PHILLIES have been very understanding and accommodating in my desire for a scaled-back schedule. This was not an easy decision for me, but I believe my new schedule is a nice middle ground that is a win-win for me, the PHILLIES and the fans,” said ANDERSEN. “For the past 15 years, SCOTT FRANZKE and I have developed an incredible relationship. We kid each other a lot, but he is one of the main reasons why this decision was so difficult and why I don’t want to completely walk away at this point.”

“Selfishly, I want LARRY to work the broadcast with me forever. However many games he can be with me, whether it’s one or 100, it’s always a privilege and a treat,” said FRANZKE. “He’s meant the world to me, on and off the air, and that’s probably not a big surprise to anyone. I want LARRY to get exactly what he wants out of life and baseball, because he’s earned it.”

The PHILLIES air on a network with AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA as the flagship.

