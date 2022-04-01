Wearables On The Way

In a webinar for clients on THURSDAY (4/1), NIELSEN said that its new PPM devices, the wearables it has promised for some time, will finally be released late this month.

The rollout will involve giving the new devices to some of the new panelist households in 47 markets, with HOUSTON following by a few weeks due to the market requiring more in-person recruitment, as new homes rotate into the panel. Some of the new households will still receive the older PPM model. The company declined to be more specific about the rollout, but added that it hopes to have wearables used by 50-75% of the national panelist pool by the end of the year.

In introducing the new wearable devices, in test mode since 2018, NIELSEN said that testing showed that panelists carry the meters longer than their predecessors by about an hour per day, leading to 10% greater in-tab rates.

