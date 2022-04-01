New Morning Team

RADIO ONE News-Talk WBT-A-F/CHARLOTTE is pairing incumbent morning host BO THOMPSON with former crosstown NBC affilate WCNC-TV and then-FOX affiliate WCCB-TV anchor BETH TROUTMAN for the station's revamped morning show, "GOOD MORNING BT WITH BO THOMPSON & BETH TROUTMAN," starting TODAY (4/1). TROUTMAN, also the former host of the syndicated TV show "RIGHTTHISMINUTE" and a Congressional candidate in 2004, has been a frequent guest on THOMPSON's show since 2016.

“I was immediately impressed by BETH from our first meeting,” said Regional VP/Market Mgr. MARSHA LANDESS. “Her contribution as a guest with BO, and her infectious positivity, has only reinforced that impression. Together, they’re able to speak to the moms and dads and working professionals of CHARLOTTE as generational peers, and we are incredibly excited to have BO and BETH begin WBT’s second century as our morning team.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity to work alongside BO THOMPSON,” said TROUTMAN. “He is one of the best broadcasters in the business, and I know we’re going to create something really unique, fun, and informative together for the WBT audience!”

"The opportunity to bring in a talent like BETH is one we couldn’t pass up,” added THOMPSON. “I respect her so much as a broadcaster and can’t wait to have her join me for this new chapter of the show."

