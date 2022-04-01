Double Flip

HORIZON BROADCASTING GROUP has flipped formats on two stations in BEND, OR.

The company moved the Classic Country format from KRCO-A-K245BC/BEND to the signal of KLTW-K227DC, displacing the Adult Hits format of BEND 95.7 and rebranding as KRCO-F (COUNTRY'S GREATEST HITS 95.7 THE RANCH). Market veteran JIM "JIMBO" SCHOEBEL will host mornings, and another market veteran, DAVE CLEMENS, is hosting afternoons on THE RANCH.

The AM-translator combo has replaced the Classic Country programming with Sports as SPORTSRADIO 96.9 THE TICKET, using FOX SPORTS RADIO's entire lineup and PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS, OREGON STATE football and men's basketball, and SEATTLE SEAHAWKS play-by-play.

“We have served listeners with the Classic Country format on KRCO-AM since 2000, and we have experienced phenomenal growth with this format on our heritage AM facility over the past three years," said Pres./CEO KEITH SHIPMAN. “It’s time to provide this growing audience with a crystal clear, 100,000 watt signal serving all of CENTRAL OREGON with hits from the greatest Country artists of all time.”

“I began my radio career on KRCO-AM some 25 years ago -- so I’ve kind of come full circle,” said CLEMENS. “I’m excited about this music, this format, and the opportunity to entertain the passionate Country music listener of CENTRAL OREGON.”

“We are pleased to offer CENTRAL OREGON sports fans a place to go every waking moment of every day for sports talk radio from the very best personalities in all of sports,” said SHIPMAN. “SPORTS RADIO 96.9 THE TICKET’s lineup is second to none –- and we will be the only station to hear the state’s most popular live sporting events –- the TRAILBLAZERS, BEAVERS and SEAHAWKS. In fact, we’ll offer over 140 live sports broadcasts annually.”

« see more Net News