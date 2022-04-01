Photo In Space

CAPITOL BROADCASTING COMPANY AC WRAL (MIX 101.5)/RALEIGH wake up crew KYLE, BRYAN & SARAH, or at least a photo of them, have gone "above and beyond" on the latest BLUE ORIGIN rocket launch.

The trio had been closely following the journey of UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA Professor JIM KITCHEN, who was on the latest flight into space. KITCHEN had been checking in with the show since it was announced that he’d been selected to be on the flight, and had agreed to include a picture of the morning team in his space passport.

KITCHEN opened his passport when the crew hit zero gravity and displayed the photo of KYLE, BRYAN & SARAH in his video from space; see it here.

