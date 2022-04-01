Lady Gaga (Photo: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com)

12-time GRAMMY winner LADY GAGA has been added to the list of performers for SUNDAY's GRAMMY AWARDS. The singer has also been nominated for five awards this year, including Record Of The Year and Album Of The Year.

A list of presenters for the event has also been announced, including current GRAMMY nominees MEGAN THEE STALLION, JONI MITCHELL and QUESTLOVE, past GRAMMY winners LENNY KRAVITZ, DUA LIPA, LUDACRIS, BILLY PORTER, BONNIE RAITT, and KEITH URBAN, past GRAMMY nominees KELSEA BALLERINI and AVRIL LAVIGNE; and JARED LETO, MICHAELA JAÉ RODRIGUEZ, and ANTHONY MACKIE.

LADY GAGA joins previously announced performers including SILK SONIC, OLIVIA RODRIGO, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, JOHN LEGEND, LIL NAS X, BILLIE EILISH and more. (NET NEWS 3/30)

The GRAMMYS, hosted by TREVOR NOAH, will be broadcast live on CBS from the MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA in LAS VEGAS and will be available to stream live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+.

« see more Net News