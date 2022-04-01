The Judds (Photo: Kristin Barlowe)

Legendary Country duo THE JUDDS will reunite for the first time in over two decades to perform for the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS on MONDAY, APRIL 11th, marking the first time the mother-daughter pair has ever performed together on the CMT MUSIC AWARDS stage. WYNONNA JUDD performed with KID ROCK to open the show in 2011, while NAOMI was a presenter at the 2008 and 2009 shows.

The duo will make their return to stage to perform their 1991 hit, "Love Can Build A Bridge," with NASHVILLE's COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM as their backdrop as a nod to their upcoming HALL OF FAME induction, set for MAY. MCA NASHVILLE artist and CMT nominee KACEY MUSGRAVES will introduce the mother-daughter duo's performance and speak about their influence on her career.

The 2022 CMT AWARDS will air from 7-9p (CT) on CBS for the first time (NET NEWS 6/28/21). The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+.

