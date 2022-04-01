Provide 12K For Ukraine

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA's Contemporary Christian WNWC (LIFE 102.5)/MADISON, WI has helped make over 12K meals available for refugees in and around UKRAINE. They did so with the help of listeners who gave to LIFE 102.5 during the Spring Fundraiser. A generous donor paid for the resources needed to provide meals through FEED MY STARVING CHILDREN.

LIFE 102.5 Station Manager STEVE YOUNG, said, “We were incredibly moved by the passion and desire of so many LIFE 102.5 listeners to help refugee children and their families in UKRAINE and the surrounding countries.”

VP/Development and Marketing at FEED MY STARVING CHILDREN ANDY CARR added, “Supporters of FEED MY STARVING CHILDREN are thrilled to provide 12,320 meals to the Ukrainian relief efforts in honor of the generosity of LIFE 102.5 supporters. FMSC is proud to partner with ministry organizations like LIFE 102.5 who share our goal of feeding GOD’s children, hungry in body and spirit. We believe that together we can share the love and heartbeat of JESUS whether with an encouraging word or a warm meal to ALL in need. Thank you for helping to feed so many of His kids!”

