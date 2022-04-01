Top: Amythyst Kiya (l), Lizzie No (r); Bottom: Keb Mo (l), Devon Gilfillian (r)

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA’s nationally syndicated show WORLD CAFÉ, is celebrating 30 years on the air. To commemorate the milestone, WORLD CAFÉ is featuring live webcasts with conversation and performances from LIZZIE NO, AMYTHYST KIAH, DEVON GILFILLIAN and KEB MO. The event will take place in NASHVILLE from the NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC on APRIL 5th and 6th at 7:30p (CT).

WORLD CAFÉ host RAINA DOURIS said, “It’s no secret that NASHVILLE is a vital center for music. WORLD CAFÉ established a bureau in NASHVILLE in 2016, and we’re honored to partner with the NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC to go even deeper with our coverage of the exciting and diverse music coming from NASHVILLE and throughout the Southern U.S.”

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC Sr. Mgr./Marketing & Communications BRENNEN BOOSE said, “The NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC is excited to partner with WORLD CAFÉ as we continue our efforts of preserving and celebrating the many music genres created, influenced, and inspired by African Americans.”

