KATI SALVERSON is departing WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE, effective TODAY (4/1), where she had been Promotion Coord. for the company's WMN team. She has been with the company for six years, beginning as the receptionist in JANUARY 2016 before being promoted to the Executive Asst. role in SEPTEMBER of that year. She was elevated to her current position in 2019 (NET NEWS 8/23/19).

Said SALVERSON in an email, "Last year, I moved back home to ALABAMA to wait out the COVID storm, and since then have decided to stay here to be closer to my family."

