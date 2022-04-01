-
Nashville Music Executives Seth England And Rakiyah Marshall Welcome A Son
by Phyllis Stark
Congratulations to BIG LOUD Partner/CEO SETH ENGLAND and BACK BLOCKS MUSIC Founder/CEO RAKIYAH MARSHALL on YESTERDAY's (3/31) birth of their son, THEO PSALM ENGLAND.
ENGLAND shared on social media, "This little boy is filling a place in our hearts we never knew was empty. Mama and baby are healthy and happy."
The couple got engaged last JULY during a trip to SANTORINI, GREECE.