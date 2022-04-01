Available On Demand

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) has released the playback of the season premiere of its "CRS360" webinar series, titled "CRS Research Presentation 2022: What You Didn’t See,” which was presented on WEDNESDAY (3/30). The webinar is part one of a two-part follow-up to the CRS Research Presentation presented by NUVOODOO at CRS 2022 in FEBRUARY.

Following a review of key findings from CRS’ multi-generational project, the broader "360" episode revealed further comprehensive findings on lifestyle, behavioral, and current social issues not shared during the initial presentation. This additional data provided insights for programmers and others targeting the Country consumer market.

NUVOODOO’s LEIGH JACOBS and CAROLYN GILBERT, and CRS Agenda Committee member and iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Programming MAYNARD served as panelists for the webinar, which was moderated by BIG MACHINE RECORDS GM and CRS Research Committee member CLAY HUNNICUTT.

View the webinar here.

