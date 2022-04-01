MARY LYNNE O'NEAL is leaving her full-time Account Exec. position at Country KDPM (92.3 FM THE DEPOT)/MARSHALL, TX effective FRIDAY, APRIL 15th, for a new job as Event Coordinator for local restaurant and venue BEAR CREEK SMOKEHOUSE. She will continue to host afternoons on the station.

O'NEAL joined the sales team for the station, based in her home town, in late 2020 (NET NEWS 12/7/20) after career stops at FOUNDRY RECORDS, "The BIG D & BUBBA Show," ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP and COLD RIVER RECORDS. She later added an airshift.

