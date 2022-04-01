Wray

NORTHERN NEVADA stalwart CONNIE WRAY returns to the airwaves, signing on at LOTUS RADIO CORP. Hot AC/Classic Hits hybrid KWEE (WeFM)/RENO. She begins her new role as Station Ambassador on MONDAY 4/4, and will debut on the air the following week, covering 7a to 11a weekdays.

The NEVADA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION HALL OF FAME (2012) air talent spent 21 years doing mornings at crosstown KLCA (ALICE 96.5). CONNIE is also the co-host of “Love, Reno” on CBS’ KTVN-TV, where she shares her love of all things RENO. Commenting about her return, WRAY said, "I'm beyond excited to be joining the LOTUS RADIO team on WeFM. I have admired LOTUS from afar for many years. They continue to be a dominating force in local radio. I am lucky to call many of the staff my friends, but now to call them my colleagues is so incredible!! I'm back, baby!! I can't wait to put those headphones back on to wake up NORTHERN NEVADA every weekday morning!"

LOTUS RADIO CORP./RENO OM JAVE PATTERSON added, 'I've known CONNIE my entire 23-year career here in RENO and have long respected her authentic on-air approach, tireless work ethic and ability to connect with both listeners and the RENO business community as well. I'm proud to call CONNIE both a friend and now a business colleague here at LOTUS RADIO!'

