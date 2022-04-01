Holmberg

BBR MUSIC GROUP Dir./Marketing MATTHEW HOLMBERG is departing the company effective TODAY (4/1). He was promoted into his current role last fall from his previous position of Mgr./Group Strategy, Syndication and Secondary Promotion (NET NEWS 11/8/21).

HOLMBERG joined the BBR team in 2017, where he has served in the roles of Promotion Coord. and Mgr./Secondary Promotion, as well as Catalog Coord. on the company's publishing side.

Reach him here.

« see more Net News