Dir./Marketing Matthew Holmberg Departs BBR Music Group
by Phyllis Stark
April 1, 2022 at 2:49 PM (PT)
BBR MUSIC GROUP Dir./Marketing MATTHEW HOLMBERG is departing the company effective TODAY (4/1). He was promoted into his current role last fall from his previous position of Mgr./Group Strategy, Syndication and Secondary Promotion (NET NEWS 11/8/21).
HOLMBERG joined the BBR team in 2017, where he has served in the roles of Promotion Coord. and Mgr./Secondary Promotion, as well as Catalog Coord. on the company's publishing side.
