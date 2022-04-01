WHPT Manning The Pump

COX MEDIA GROUP News/Talkl WHPT (102.5 THE BONE)/TAMPA BAY's "The MIKE CALTA Show" and the law firm FARAH & FARAH gave away free gas last FRIDAY (4/1) to 102 lucky listeners at a “secret” location, which was announced at 7:30a (ET). Those 102 cars received $50 in gas in under one hour.

WHPT morning host CALTA explained. “People are feeling financial pain with costs rising everywhere in their lives, this was an opportunity to relieve some financial pressure and treat some lucky people."

Once the location was revealed, cars pulled into a line and formed an orderly queue, to get free gas across eight pumps where BONE staff pumped the gas, and provided gift cards for the balances if the tank didn’t reach $50.

FARAH & FARAH Senior Partner CHUCK FARAH added, "Since our founding, FARAH & FARAH has been all about service-in-action in our communities. We understand that for most families, rising gas prices are a real burden. Our free gas giveaway is a fun way to show how deeply we care for what people are going through and hope this really helps some deserving people here in TAMPA BAY."

