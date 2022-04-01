Sex Pistols: Anarchy Revisited

For the first time in over two decades, 20 of the SEX PISTOLS' recordings from 1976 to 1978 are collected together to tell the story of one of the world’s most influential and extraordinary bands, and are set for release MAY 27th.

UMe's "The SEX PISTOLS: The Original Recordings" covers a historic period when the band were rarely out of the news or the charts and will be available on double vinyl, digital and CD, as well as limited edition double transparent green vinyl and collectors’ cassettes.

The PISTOLS made one perfect, 40-minute album for the ages in 1977’s "Never Mind The Bollocks..." and from its artwork to the individual players, the attitude and music influenced the world we live in today.

Their 1977 single “God Save The Queen” was banned by the BBC and reached #1 on the U.K.'s NME chart, but appeared at #2 on the Official U.K. Singles chart, leading to accusations that the song was purposely kept off the top spot. For the only time in chart history, the track was listed as a blank, to avoid "offending" the establishment.

The collection soundtracks the period and features key singles “Anarchy In The UK,” “God Save The Queen,” “Pretty Vacant” and “Holidays In The Sun,” essential tracks from "Never Mind The Bollocks," further originals and covers from "The Great Rock & Roll Swindle" soundtrack album and some essential B- sides in “I Wanna Be Me” (the flipside of “Anarchy…”), “Satellite” (the b-side of “Holidays In The Sun”) and “Did You No Wrong” (from “God Save The Queen”).

« see more Net News