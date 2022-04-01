Lifeline International: Coming Together.

After seeing the success of the single “Come Together (We Will Stop You)” over the past week – a cover song done in tribute by the super group LIFELINE INTERNATIONAL to support the people of UKRAINE, with 100% of proceeds going to UNICEF – music label COP INTERNATIONAL RECORDS has now released a music video for the track as a thank you and to continue encouraging donations to help the victims of the ongoing war.

Hear and buy the song here.

The video features appearances by musicians from around the world who contributed to the track, including bassist BILL GOULD (FAITH NO MORE), guitarist RICHARD KRUSPE (RAMMSTEIN), vocalist CHRIS CONNELLY (MINISTRY/REVOLTING COCKS/THE JOY THIEVES), vocalist JEFF SCHEEL (GRAVITY KILLS), vocalist LISA K (BASEMENT JAXX, THE CRYSTAL METHOD), drummer MATT WALKER (ex-FILTER, MORRISSEY, THE SMASHING PUMPKINS), JULIA SANIA (from UKRAINIAN band THE HARDKISS) and legendary producer JOHN FRYER (DEPECHE MODE, COCTEAU TWINS, NIN INCH NAILS).

Said COP INTERNATIONAL RECORDS founder CHRISTIAN PETKE, who came up with the idea with producer JOHN FRYER, inspired by the success of LIVE AID in the '80s, and wanting to replicate that humanitarian effort. “The contributors were spread all over the world, so watching the video was the first time I got a true sense of exactly how many people were involved with the song’s creation. Seeing all of those people together on the same screen was truly an emotional experience for me.”

Added video creator GREG YOUNG, “I was excited to take on the challenge of creating this protest video from artists around the globe. I love how we can now collaborate long distance and ‘Come Together’ for a great cause.”

The day of its release, MARCH 24th, “Come Together (We Will Stop You)” was the best-selling song in any format on BANDCAMP. And after four straight days of retaining the top position, it still continues to hover near the very top of the sales charts on the music-selling website.

