Will Smith: Resigned To His Fate (Photo: The Image Work / Shutterstock.com)

WILL SMITH resigned last FRIDAY (4/1) from the ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS & SCIENCES following his OSCAR night imbroglio, slapping CHRIS ROCK while the show was being broadcast live.

SMITH's statement read he would "accept any further consequences the BOARD deems appropriate. I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th ACADEMY AWARDS presentation were shocking, painful and inexcusable.

"I betrayed the trust of the ACADEMY, I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the ACADEMY to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.

"Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

The statement came two days after the ACADEMY met to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the OSCAR-winning actor.

