CRISTA MEDIA and partner VIDARE CREATIVE completed their Spring Share fundraising events at both Contemporary Christian KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3)/SEATTLE and Worship KWPZ (PRAISE 106.5)/BELLINGHAM, WA, reaching 151% of their goal for new monthly donors.



CRISTA CDO MIKE MEYERS said, "We are extremely grateful for our partnership with VIDARE CREATIVE. They know how to connect with our on-air team and listeners. We are celebrating welcoming over 450 new monthly donors to PRAISE 106.5 and SPIRIT 105.3.”



VIDARE Chief Client Officer BILL SCOTT added, “CRISTA MEDIA has been a leader in Christian radio, and it’s an honor to serve them and their listeners. Exceeding the goal tells me their listeners love what they hear and want to keep it going."

