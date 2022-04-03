Kevin Kollins

The siren call of public service for KEVIN KOLLINS, ALPHA MEDIA Hot AC WSSR (Star 96.7) morning star and afternoon host at News/Talker WJOL-A/JOLIET, IL, has won out as he exits those posts to run for a seat on the WILL COUNTY Board.

Here is KEVIN's statement, posted on his FACEBOOK page:

“I wish this were an APRIL FOOLS joke! After nearly 10 years of hosting the afternoon show on WJOL and nearly 3 years of hosting mornings on STAR 96.7, I was let go today from ALPHA MEDIA.

“Now for the good news. What is probably the worst kept secret, I have decided to enter into the world of politics and run for WILL COUNTY Board. I've wanted to serve for many years and late last summer the opportunity came up for Will County Board and I made the decision in AUGUST that this was the path I wanted to follow. Up until earlier this afternoon we were working towards the possibility of me staying with the stations, but we just couldn't work anything out.

“I will have my political page up over the weekend and please put the following date on your calendar. I will be having a fundraiser at FAT RICKY’s in ROMEOVILLE on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13th from 5pm-7pm.

“It has been a great joy to talk to the families of CHICAGOLAND for the past decade and will miss it tremendously, but I'm also just as excited to serve the people of WILL COUNTY!”

Reach KEVIN at (773) 259-8746 or kkollins@gmail.com.

