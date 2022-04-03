Harry Styles (photo: AIW Press)

When HARRY STYLES dropped "As It Was" on COLUMBIA RECORDS last week (3/31) his fans made the track a history-making event, according to numerous sources including ET.

GRAMMY winner STYLES' new single off his third album, "HARRY's House," became SPOTIFY's most-streamed song in the US in a single day with a history-making 8.3 million streams besting previous record holder OLIVIA RODRIGO's "Drivers License," which logged eight million streams in JANUARY, 2021.

And, "As It Was" also became Spotify's most-streamed song globally in a single day in 2022 with 21.6 million streams, beating previous champ ANITTA's "Envolver," which had 8.6 million streams just last month.

Look for “HARRY’s House,” a 13-track album to drop on MAY 20th.

