Walker

Audacy Country WPAW(93.1 THE WOLF)/GREENSBORO, NC Brand Mgr./afternoon personality CLAY JD WALKER has been promoted into the newly-created position of Dir./Programming Operations, a role in which he will work with all of the company’s brands across the U.S. He will retain his previous duties as well. WALKER reports to AUDACY EVP/Head of Programming JEFF SOTTOLANO.

WALKER has been with WPAW since 2007. Congratulate him here.

