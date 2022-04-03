-
WPAW (93.1 The Wolf)/Greensboro Brand Manager Clay JD Walker Upped To National Role Of Dir./Programming Operations For Audacy
by Phyllis Stark
April 4, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Audacy Country WPAW(93.1 THE WOLF)/GREENSBORO, NC Brand Mgr./afternoon personality CLAY JD WALKER has been promoted into the newly-created position of Dir./Programming Operations, a role in which he will work with all of the company’s brands across the U.S. He will retain his previous duties as well. WALKER reports to AUDACY EVP/Head of Programming JEFF SOTTOLANO.
WALKER has been with WPAW since 2007. Congratulate him here.