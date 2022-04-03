Trevor Noah (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Tonight’s 64th edition of the GRAMMY AWARDS will be the first-ever held in Las Vegas at the MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA tonight starting at 8p (ET)/5a (PT), televised as always on CBS, hosted once again by TREVOR NOAH. The show was postponed from the original date, JANUARY 31st, which would have been the first at L.A.’s newly named CRYPTO.COM ARENA, because of COVID concerns.

JON BAPTISTE, scoring 11, received the most nominations, followed by DOJA CAT, H.E.R. and JUSTIN BIEBER with eight apiece.

The PREMIERE CEREMONY is already underway, with LeVAR BURTON hosting at the MGM GRAND CONFERENCE MARQUEE BALLROOM.

Among the scheduled performers, with BRUNO MARS and ANDERSON .PAAK’s Silk Sonic expected to open performing their multi-nominated “Leave The Door Open,” are BILLIE EILISH, OLIVIA RODRIGO, BTS, LADY GAGA, LIL NAS X with JACK HARLOW, ALLISON RUSSELL, AYMEE NUVIOLA, BILLY STRINGS, BRANDI CARLILE, 2022 GRAMMY winners BROTHERS OSBORNE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, CHRIS STAPLETON, CURTIS STEWART, CYNTHIA ERIVO, LESLIE ODOM, JR, BEN PLATT & RACHEL ZEGLER, H.E.R., J BALVIN with MARIA BECERRA, JIMMIE ALEN, JON BATISTE, JOHN LEGEND, JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CESAR & GIVEON, LEDISI and NAS, among others.

Both YE and the FOO FIGHTERS, scheduled to perform, pulled out, the rapper due to his inflammatory online social media comments and the FOOS because of the death of drummer TAYLOR HAWKINS, who will be the subject of an on-air remembrance.

GRAMMY weekend already got underway SATURDAY night in LAS VEGAS, with MUSICARES’ three-hour salute to JONI MITCHELL at the MGM GRAND CONVERENCE CENTER, with BRANDI CARLILE, JON BATISTE, BECK, ST. VINCENT, YOLA, MICKEY GUYTON, JOHN LEGEND, LAUREN DAIGLE, ALLISON RUSSELL, CYNDI LAUPER, SARA BAREILLES, LUCIUS, CHLOE BAILEY, BLACK PUMAS, HERBIE HANCOCK and more paying tribute to the legendary singer-songwriter.

Some of the earlier winners:

Best Country Song: CHRIS STAPLETON, "Cold"

Best Country Group/Duo Performance: BROTHERS OSBORNE, "Younger Me"

Best Country Solo Performance: CHRIS STAPLETON: "You Should Probably Leave"

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: RUFUS DU SOL, "Alive"

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: BLACK COFFEE, "Subconsciously"

Best New Age Album: STEWART COPELAND & DAVID ARKENSTONE, “Divine Tides”

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: CHICK COREA, "Humpty Dumpty" (Set 2)

Best Large Jazz Ensemble: CHRISTINE McBRIDE BIG BAND, “For JIMMY, WES & OLIVER”

Best Global Music Performance: AROOJ ATAB, “Mohabbat”

Best Global Music Album: ANGELIQUE KIDJO, “Mother Nature”

Best Song Written For Visual Medium: BO BURNHAM, “All Eyes On Me” (from “Inside”)

Composing/Arranging: LYLE MAYS, “Eberhard”

For the full list of winners, go here.

