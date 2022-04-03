-
KQBT (93.7 The Beat)/Houston Awards $15,000 To Local Students
by Sam Weaver
April 4, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop-R&B KQBT (93.7 THE BEAT)/HOUSTON recently awarded $1,000 to 15 students as part of the MOSTYN LAW’s HEARTBEAT OF THE CAMPUS AWARDS for future student studies.
The on-air campaign solicited nominations for the Law review committee. The winners were featured on the ASHLEE YOUNG midday show over a 15-day period. A live presentation was hosted by MOSTYN LAW co-founder AMBER MOSTYN and YOUNG.
YOUNG said, “Partnering with AMBER and MOSTYN LAW was a no brainer. They understand the needs of the HOUSTON community and we were honored to help execute this venture.”