JACOBS MEDIA's TECHSURVEY 2022 will have its debut at the upcoming 2022 ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 at 12n ET/9a PT THURSDAY, APRIL 21st. It consists of more than 30,000 respondents, representing well more than 450 radio stations across NORTH AMERICA.

The surveys were completed this past JANUARY and FEBRUARY. THE JACOBS MEDIA team has been busily compiling the data and searching for new insights. Don’t miss it -- register for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, here!

This year’s study is titled “Radio: A Return to ‘Normal?’” Last year, TECHSURVEY 2021 revealed the many impacts of COVID on the lives of core radio listeners, and their impact on media consumption. TECHSURVEY 2022 will provide perspective on what happened during another tumultuous year, and how radio broadcasters can make their plans for the immediate future.

Here's a sneak peek at one of the key data points about radio and consumers from the study:

Smart speaker acquisition has slowed down. Amazon, Google, and Apple will have to adjust their marketing strategies to jumpstart the sales of these devices.

JACOBS MEDIA President FRED JACOBS, who will present this year’s TECHSURVEY at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, commented, “Six years ago, smart speakers were exhibiting what we referred to as ‘iPhone growth.’ While more than a third of core radio listeners now own one of these devices, momentum has significantly cooled.”

TECHSURVEY 2022 focuses on new media, gadgetry, and platforms, with a special look this year at how radio has fared during the second year of COVID. It also takes a deep dive into how music and spoken word fans choose their preferred media platforms – new insights from this year’s survey.”

JACOBS concluded, “This year’s TECHSURVEY 2020 provides a deep dive into radio’s ability to bounce back from COVID, as well as the action steps radio broadcasters can take to ensure their continued relevance in an increasingly crowded media ecosphere. Join me for the full presentation at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 for the TECHSURVEY 2022 reveal on THURSDAY APRIL 21nd at 12n ET/9a PT. Hope to see you there.”

