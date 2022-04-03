Condolences

Singer-songwriter BILL FRIES, known professionally as C.W. McCALL, and best known for his humorous crossover hit "Convoy," has died at the age of 93, according to reports in THE WASHINGTON POST and PEOPLE. He charted a dozen Country singles between 1974 and 1979. In addition to the 1976 hit "Convoy," which topped both the Pop and Country charts, he scored the #2 Country hit "Roses For Mama," and two other songs that cracked the Top 15.

McCALL died from cancer in COLORADO, according to a social media post from his son, BILL FRIES III, on FRIDAY (4/1).

The trucking song "Convoy," which he co-wrote with CHIP DAVIS, inspired a 1978 film of the same film that starred KRIS KRISTOFFERSON. In later years, McCALL served as Mayor of OURAY, CO, for six years.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, RENA FRIES, two sons, a daughter and other family.

« see more Net News