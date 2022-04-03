New format

W&B BROADCASTING WLVK/ELIZABETHTOWN, KY has flipped from Country as CAT COUNTRY 105.5 to a simulcast of Classic Hits sister station WAKY/LOUISVILLE, KY. WLVK posted the news on its FACEBOOK page on FRIDAY (4/1), writing, "As you are aware, you are not hearing CAT COUNTRY on 1055. Station management is moving in a different direction. WAKY has taken the 1055 frequency and retired CAT COUNTRY. We really do appreciate all of our loyal CAT COUNTRY listeners and will greatly miss you." Responding to a listener asking if the move was an APRIL FOOLS DAY gag, it responded, "It is not an APRIL FOOLS joke, the change is permanent."

Another post from FRIDAY offers a sendoff from the airstaff -- morning team MIKE ROWE & KERRIE LEWIS, afternoon host JIM GARRISON and evening personality JOE FEDELE -- and the message, "All of us at CAT COUNTRY 1055 want to thank all of our loyal listeners for spending time with us. We loved every Country moment and we will miss sharing our music with you."

The former station's website remains live here.

