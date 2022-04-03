Radio Station of the Year

NEW SOUTH RADIO won multiple honors at the MISSISSIPPI ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Awards Banquet on SATURDAY night (4/2). TOP 40 WYOY (Y101)/JACKSON, MS was named Radio Station of the Year. Country sister WUSJ (US96)/JACKSON’s morning team, NATE (WEST) & TRACI (LEE) won for Radio Morning Show. The company also earned several commercial production and promotional awards.

See a complete list of winners here.

Pictured below are GSM Kelly Crocker, Promotion Dir. Jenn Ryan, US96 PD/morning co-host Traci Lee, Y101 PD Louie Cruz (holding the big prize), Market GM Bob Lawrence and his wife Risea, Marketing Specialist Angie Crawford, Kathy Anthony and PD John Anthony, owners Laura and Clay Holladay, Donna Alexander and Production Dir. Fisher Alexander.





« see more Net News