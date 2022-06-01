Tour Dates Released

PANIC! AT THE DISCO have announced a new global 40-date tour, "VIVA LAS VENGEANCE," kicking off on SEPTEMBER 8th in AUSTIN.

The tour, supporting the band's new album of the same name to be released on AUGUST 19th, will include stops at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, the KIA FORUM near LOS ANGELES, and 02 ARENA in LONDON. Opening acts will include MARINA, JAKE WESLEY ROGERS, and, for select dates in NORTH AMERICA, BEACH BUNNY. A dollar, euro, or pound from each ticket sold will benefit the band's human rights charity HIGHEST HOPES FOUNDATION.

Front man BRENDON URIE said, “VIVA LAS VENGEANCE is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

Tickets for the NORTH AMERICAN dates will be available to the general public starting WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8th at 10a local time, and tickets for the European shows go on sale to the general public on FRIDAY, JUNE 10th at 10a local time.

