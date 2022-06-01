Former Atlantic Pres Jerry Greenberg, Knez, Bob Greenberg

ALL ACCESS has learned that one of the female pioneers in record promotion, MARGO KNEZ, passed away this week (5/30) of natural causes. She was 84.

During her long career KNEZ was a passionate advocate for her artists and their music and always went the extra mile for them and their careers.

MARGO began her record label journey as STEREO DIMENSION RECORDS Dir./National Promotion, EPIC’s Mgr./Promotion Services. She then joined Atlantic/Atco as Distributor Promotion Relations and became Dir./National Secondary Promotion in 1969. Almost a decade later in 1978 MARGO joined RCA as Dir./National Singles Promotion, then moved to MCA as Dir./National Pop Promotion and made a final stop as ATCO’s GM in 1982.

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER recalled from his radio days, “When MARGO got you on the phone you did not get off the phone until you committed to the add. She never took ‘no’ for answer ever. MARGO was a lot of fun – she loved what she did and that’s why she was so successful. Over the years a lot of people took her call and said, ‘yes’ a lot!”

« see more Net News