Adds Songtrust Catalog

B2B music licensing subscription company FEED MEDIA GROUP has inked SONGTRUST to a music licensing deal, adding SONGTRUST music to the library available through FEED's Adaptr platform.

FEED MEDIA GROUP VP Music BRYN BOUGHTON said, “As one of the most respected music publishers in the world, SONGTRUST works with thousands of independent songwriters whose music will be a perfect fit for the kind of technology companies we work with at ADAPTR. This deal represents a giant step forward in building a library of music that early stage startups can have easy access to.”

SONGTRUST President MOLLY NEUMAN added, “SONGTRUSTs commitment to representing our clients in as many opportunities to monetize and collect the royalties they are owed is a perfect match for the opportunity ADAPTR presents."

« see more Net News