August 19th

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTCL (CHANNEL 93.3)/DENVER has announced A DAY TO REMEMBER, JIMMY EAT WORLD, SILVERSUN PICKUPS, THE MAINE, and GIRLFRIENDS will play "CHANNEL 93.3’S BIG GIG" on FRIDAY, AUGUST 19th at FIDDLER’S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE.

Presale for BIG GIG begins TODAY (6/2) from 10a-10p and then tickets go on sale on FRIDAY, JUNE 3rd beginning at 10a (MT). Find more details on BIG GIG here.

