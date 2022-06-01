Welcoming Two Houston Legends

MOBY (a/k/a JAMES SMITH CARNEY) and MR. LEONARD (a/k/a JOHN RIO), both former HOUSTON radio personalities, have joined the lineup at online streaming station HOUSTON RADIO PLATINUM.

MOBY, who hosted at KSRR (97 ROCK)/HOUSTON from 1981-86 before moving to the Country format, will host 6-9p (CT) weekdays, while MR. LEONARD, sidekick to JOHN LANDER at KKBQ (Q93)/HOUSTON from 1983-89 and later a part of WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK's MORNING ZOO, will host "MR. LEONARD'S EXTRAVAGANZA" on SATURDAYS 9-10a (CT).

