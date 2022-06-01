Ding

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GREATER CHINA has promoted VP/Global Digital Strategy/APAC CAROL DING as SVP/Head Of Digital & Commercial, based in BEIJING and reporting to UMGC Chairman/CEO SUNNY CHANG and EVP/AFRICA-MIDDLE EAST-ASIA ULRIK CAHN. DING joined UMG in 2018 from CONDE NAST INTERNATIONAL and has extensive experience in the Chinese entertainment industry, including overseeing distribution of WARNER BROS. films in the region.

CHANG said, “CAROL was uniquely positioned as the CHINA-based expert within a global digital strategy team at UMG and her extensive expertise in today’s global digital music industry, combined with profound knowledge in the domestic markets of GREATER CHINA, brings valuable skill assets and resources to help us to succeed in the ever-evolving digital landscape.”

VP/Digital Strategy MICHAEL NASH added, “CAROL's unique experience and strategic vision will help play a vital role in shaping UMG’s growth in this rapidly expanding and important market and creating new opportunities for success for our artists across the region. I look forward to working alongside CAROL and her team to further elevate our global vision for the digital landscape moving forward."

DING said, “I am excited to lead UMG’s future digital and commercial development across the region, and to join the senior management team in GREATER CHINA. This is an exciting time for UMGC, as we look to develop new digital and commercial opportunities to support our expanded roster of artists and labels, and further expand our position as the global leader in music-based entertainment."

