Ready To Rock

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KYLD (WiLD 94.9)/SAN FRANCISCO kicks off its annual WAZZMATAZZ concert on SUNDAY, JUNE 5th at the SHORELINE AMPHITHEATER in conjunction with LIVE NATION.

Listeners can grab a 4-pack of tickets for just $94 while supplies last through LIVE NATION.

You can win a chance to become a BACKSTAGE BESTIE when you enter here.

Win 5th Row tickets to see 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, here.

Enter to win tickets, here.

KYLD PD and VP/Top 40 MARK ADAMS has scored a solid lineup:

THE CHAINSMOKERS

CAMILA CABELLO

CHARLIE PUTH

5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

TATE McCRAE

GAYLE

For more info on WAZZMATAZZ, just go here.

« see more Net News