KYLD (WiLD 94.9)/San Francisco’s WazzMaTazz Blows Up On Sunday With Big Lineup
by Joel Denver
June 2, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KYLD (WiLD 94.9)/SAN FRANCISCO kicks off its annual WAZZMATAZZ concert on SUNDAY, JUNE 5th at the SHORELINE AMPHITHEATER in conjunction with LIVE NATION.
Listeners can grab a 4-pack of tickets for just $94 while supplies last through LIVE NATION.
KYLD PD and VP/Top 40 MARK ADAMS has scored a solid lineup:
- THE CHAINSMOKERS
- CAMILA CABELLO
- CHARLIE PUTH
- 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER
- TATE McCRAE
- GAYLE
