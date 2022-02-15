Hepola

Former AUDACY News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS host CORY HEPOLA's third-party run for Governor of MINNESOTA (NET NEWS 3/3) lasted only four months, ending TUESDAY with a tweet stating that he is ending his campaign.

HEPOLA tweeted that MINNESOTA needs "a strong 3rd party" but "right now, that doesn't exist, and the polarization driven by the DEMOCRATIC and REPUBLICAN parties make it unlikely that 2022 will be the breakthrough year."

The former weekend anchor at crosstown TEGNA NBC affiliate KARE-TV (KARE 11) hosted 9a-noon (CT) at WCCO from JANUARY 2019 through FEBRUARY 2022 before leaving to run for Governor under the banner of ANDREW YANG's FORWARD PARTY.

I will continue to passionately serve the people of this state because I believe in us and our future.



A STATEMENT ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mEq40yeTFg — Cory Hepola (@CoryHepola) May 31, 2022

